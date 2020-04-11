Friends and family hold parade for young cancer survivor to celebrate last chemo treatment

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A young cancer survivor recently finished his last chemo treatment but because of the coronavirus outbreak the celebration was a bit different.
Normally, the last session would be a celebration with lots of hugs, well-wishers, and the survivors get to ring a bell. But because of the social distancing rules in place right now as COVID-19 continues to spread, unfortunately, 11-year-old Luca did not get to ring the bell.
Despite circumstances, his family and friends held a welcome-home parade for him Saturday morning. The Chesterfield Police Department posted via Twitter a video of the celebration.
In the video, a crowd of family and friends drove by his house cheering and clapping for his own happy parade.