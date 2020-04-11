Friends and family hold parade for young cancer survivor to celebrate last chemo treatment

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A young cancer survivor recently finished his last chemo treatment but because of the coronavirus outbreak the celebration was a bit different.

Normally, the last session would be a celebration with lots of hugs, well-wishers, and the survivors get to ring a bell. But because of the social distancing rules in place right now as COVID-19 continues to spread, unfortunately, 11-year-old Luca did not get to ring the bell.

Despite circumstances, his family and friends held a welcome-home parade for him Saturday morning. The Chesterfield Police Department posted via Twitter a video of the celebration.

In the video, a crowd of family and friends drove by his house cheering and clapping for his own happy parade.

Today,11yr old Luca had his last dose of chemo. Unfortunately,due to the pandemic he doesn’t get to”ring the bell”. Instead,through the work of family and friends,Luca got to be the Grand Marshal of his own happy parade. Congratulations Luca for kicking cancer in the butt! pic.twitter.com/5dNmrtlOTH — Chesterfield Police (@ChesterfieldPD) April 11, 2020