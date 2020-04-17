Friends and family surprise an 80-year-old with a drive-by birthday party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. It was a beautiful, sunny day on Terry Hill Lane, when all of sudden a string of cars started driving by. They showed up to celebrate Howard Handelman's 80th birthday.

"My parents and I think a lot of their friends, have felt a little socially isolated. It's my dad's 80th birthday. We had all kinds of grand plans. Then pandemics happen and we had to rethink. I just wanted this to be a special day for him," said daughter Patty Bloom.

Howard's daughters and wife planned a surprise drive-by birthday bash. Friends were invited to schedule a five-minute drive-by time slot.

"People were just so happy to have something to do, and a reason to get out of the house without actually having to leave their car," said Patty Bloom. "They're all coming by and throwing cards and balloons out the windows of their cars. Everyone is keeping their social distance. I just love seeing my dad's face lighting up today."

Friends spent five minutes with Howard. When the time was up, they were sent off with a delicious treat from Nothing Bundt Cakes, safely placed in the back seat of their cars along with a Lysol wipe.

"It's amazing how people are adapting to a situation that nobody alive here has ever experienced, and yet life goes on and we're all happy," said Howard Handelman.

It's safe to say this will be a birthday Howard will never forget.