ST. LOUIS – Data from USDish shows that Friends is the most-watched tv show on Thanksgiving Day in Missouri.

USDish found that Friends dominates on Thanksgiving. They report that out of the 15 most popular tv episodes watched on Thanksgiving, 10 are from Friends.

KPLR 11 is airing a Friends marathon on Thanksgiving Day to cure Missourians’ craving for the show as they digest some turkey.