Frigid temperatures this weekend, expect snowfall Sunday night

ST. LOUIS – Over the next several days the St. Louis area will have frigid temperatures.

By Friday afternoon, the clouds may break, giving peeks of sun. Overall though, the area will see more cloud coverage than not. The high Friday will be near 20, for the low Friday night divide by 2, falling to near 10.

The pattern stays quiet and cold for Saturday and Sunday. Wind chills dropping below 0 Friday night, and all-day Saturday the “real feel” struggles to get back to the positive numbers.

The same goes for Sunday with our attention turning to snowfall by Sunday night through Monday. People are very eager to get forecasted totals, but with uncertainties, it’s still too early to narrow down. The trend is accumulating snow, likely, over a couple of inches. The highest totals for now will be in the southwest. We will keep watch of this.

Winter weather is here to stay next week with chances of snow possible again through the middle part of the workweek.