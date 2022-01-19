Frigid temps close outdoor Covid-19 testing sites Thursday

ST. LOUIS – Temperatures on Thursday are expected to start in the single digits and struggle to warm up from there. With that in mind, Missouri has canceled state-operated drive-through COVID-19 testing events scheduled for Jan. 20, 2022, for worker safety and logistical reasons.

The state says the extreme cold can endangers staff working these outdoor events and can also cause technology to malfunction, which could result in significant delays in both specimen collection and laboratory processing.

Those with appointments for Jan. 20 at the St. Charles Family Area and the STL Urban League sites are being contacted directly regarding an alternative testing option.

Before heading to any scheduled event this winter, please check the event’s status at health.mo.gov/communitytest.