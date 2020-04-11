From the Pope to Mariah Carey, here are some options for your Easter service livestream

With social distancing in full effect across the world, many Christians’ Easter Sunday traditions have been shaken up.

But no worries — an Easter Sunday service is still possible for those searching.

Most local churches are live-streaming their services, so if you typically attend a church in your community, it may be best to check its website or social media to see what’s planned.

For everyone else, here are some services you can tune into.

Roman Catholic Church

Pope Francis will be live-streaming his Easter Sunday Mass service on YouTube.

The service begins at 11 a.m. in Rome, which is 5 a.m. EST.

Joel Osteen and…Mariah Carey?

If you like your Easter Sunday with a side of celebrity, Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch, Lakewood Church, is hosting multiple services throughout the day.

But the most star-studded service occurs at 8 p.m. EST, when Osteen will be joined by singer Mariah Carey and filmmaker Tyler Perry.

Two other services, minus the celebs, will air at 9:30 a.m. and noon EST. To stream, you can head to the church’s website, Facebook or YouTube page.

Presbyterian Church USA (PCUSA)

The Presbyterian Church USA, the largest Presbyterian denomination in the US, has already posted a 37-minute Easter worship service, “so that we might come together in virtual community on this holiest of days,” the website says.

The video is also available in Spanish and Korean.

Elevation Church

Elevation Church is a Protestant megachurch based in Charlotte, North Carolina, with locations throughout the Southeast.

With streaming available on Facebook, YouTube and other platforms, Elevation will air its services at 9:30 a.m, 11:30 a.m, 2 p.m, 5 p.m, 8 p.m and 10 p.m EST.

The United Methodist Church

The United Methodist Church may not be doing a denomination-wide service, but they are offering a list of UMC churches around the Philippines and the US. Those interested can find a church near them and tune in online.

“Check out their websites to find any online worship opportunities available,” the denomination says on its website.