Frontier nursing home in St. Charles reports 7 additional cases COVID-19

ST. CHARLES, MO – Tuesday the Frontier Health & Rehabilitation nursing facility in St. Charles reported 7 additional residents have contracted the COVID-19 virus. That brings the total number of residents infected with the coronavirus to 42. Five residents have died from underlying conditions and being infected with COVID-19.

An additional staff member has also tested positive with the coronavirus, which brings the total number of staff infected to eight.

The St. Charles County Health Department says an additional 6 test from residents are pending.

If anyone has the following symptoms such as dry cough and fever, they should isolate themselves rs and call their healthcare provider. If you have questions, call the St. Charles County Public Health Information Hotline from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 636-949-1899, or visit sccmo.org/COVID.