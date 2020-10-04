Frost Advisory for St. Louis region Monday morning

ST. LOUIS – Temperatures are expected to fall into the low to mid 30s for much of the St. Louis region overnight into Monday morning with light winds. Patchy to widespread frost is expected to develop.

For the St. Louis metro, temperatures won’t be quite as cold, dipping into the upper 30s. However, just outside of the city we could see temperatures cold enough to allow for that frost to form.

Frost could kill sensitive vegetation and plants if not protected. Cover or bring tender plants indoors ahead of the cold temperatures tonight.

