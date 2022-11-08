ST. LOUIS – Tower Grove Park will host the Frosted 5K Family Fun Run and Walk on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. The event is presented by Schlafly.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will cheer on the runners. The participants can enjoy s’mores, hot cocoa, and holiday music at the finish line party.

Early bird registration is available until November 25 for $35 for adults and $15 for youth participants.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The route covers the east end of Tower Grove Park.

On Sunday, December 18, Frosted will include an outdoor holiday market featuring handmade goods and crafts from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration and more information are available at www.towergrovepark.org/frosted-5k. A part of all Frosted proceeds will benefit Tower Grove Park.