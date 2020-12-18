Frosty start to Friday, warming to the low 50s

ST. LOUIS – It is a cold and frosty Friday morning with temperatures in the 20s to start the day.

Expect sunshine in the morning to be joined by increasing high clouds in the afternoon with temperatures warming into the low-50s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low in the 30s.

Saturday looks cloudy with a few rain showers possible. Daytime temperatures will be in the 40s.

Sunday brings a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Winter arrives Monday with sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s. Much colder air arrives in time for Christmas and there may even be a few snow flurries on Christmas Eve as well.