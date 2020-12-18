Frosty start to Friday, warming to the low 50s

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – It is a cold and frosty Friday morning with temperatures in the 20s to start the day. 

Expect sunshine in the morning to be joined by increasing high clouds in the afternoon with temperatures warming into the low-50s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low in the 30s. 

Saturday looks cloudy with a few rain showers possible. Daytime temperatures will be in the 40s.  

Sunday brings a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the upper 40s. 

Winter arrives Monday with sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s. Much colder air arrives in time for Christmas and there may even be a few snow flurries on Christmas Eve as well. 

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News