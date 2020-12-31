Frustrated mechanics: The pandemic is causing a shortage in auto parts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The pandemic has created a big problem for people who need to get their cars fixed. Auto repair shop owners say that it is taking longer than usual to get parts from automakers.

The pandemic forced interruptions in production causing parts to be back-ordered. To make matters worse repair shops say the change to cold and wet weather causes them to be busier than any other time of the year.

“We’re the first person a customer comes to when there’s a problem. We have to be that buffer between whoever doesn’t have the parts and the customer,” said Chris Herald.

Mechanics say they prefer to get parts from automakers because they last longer and have better warranties.