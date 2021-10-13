Ft. Zumwalt South class of 2023 raises $30k in memory of fallen Marine Jared Schmitz

ST. LOUIS–Ft. Zumwalt South High School hosts Francis Howell North in a football matchup of St. Charles County schools Friday night, but it looks to be a night remembered long after the game ends.

Fort Zumwalt South’s class of 2023 has dedicated its upcoming senior class t-shirt project to the memory of Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, who died in Afghanistan in August. Schmitz was a 2019 Ft. Zumwalt South graduate.

The shirt sales raised $30,000, which will be given to Schmitz’ father for the Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz Memorial Fund.

A Marine Corps honor guard will present colors before the game, and the first 1,000 fans will receive small American flags.

