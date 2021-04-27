Fulton, Missouri police investigate possible kidnapping

FULTON, Mo.– The Fulton Police Department is working the possible kidnapping of a woman. The department has posted pictures on Facebook to generate leads about the Monday incident.
The post says the vehicle was last seen on security video near E. 8th and State Street. The vehicle is described as gray or a dark-colored Dodge Charger with three men inside.
Police say the victim is a thin build female, approximately 5’3″, short brown hair, last seen wearing a black short-sleeve shirt and white shorts.
Anyone with security cameras, doorbell video, or who may have seen the vehicles are asked to call police.