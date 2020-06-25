Fundraiser set to help Kinloch firefighter critically injured in Applebee’s shooting

FERGUSON, Mo. – The St. Louis community is coming together to help a Kinloch firefighter who is recovering in the hospital. Arlydia Bufford was one of three women shot earlier this week inside a St. John’s Applebees.

According to a statement from Bufford’s mother, “She’s out of surgery, the doctor said she’s doing good and she tolerated the surgery really well. Thank you, Lord!”

To help with medical expenses Ferguson Brewing Company is hosting the ‘Dine to Donate” fundraiser on Thursday, June 25. The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Ferguson Brewing Company on South Florissant Road.

Then on Sunday, June 28 there will be a Benefit Barbeque held at Mattingly’s Embroidery in Overland. T-Shirts will be available for purchase and all proceeds will be used to pay medical expenses.

In addition, BackStoppers has stepped to help her family with her medical bills. Anyone interested in donating to the Buffordfamily may visit the following link: