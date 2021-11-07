Fundraiser to help local 10-year-old with rare pain disorder

ST. LOUIS – The community is coming together for a little girl with big dreams. Ten-year old Lyla has a rare pain disorder, and there’s a fundraiser happening Sunday to help pay for her treatments.

A TikTok star and a local bakery have stepped up to help.

Ten-year old Lyla suffers from a rare pain disorder called CRPS. There’s no cure for it but it can be treated.

Lyla has always dreamed of having a pet pig, and TikTok star Charlie Rocket made it happen.

She also loves to bake and wants to have her own bakery, and that’s happening too with a pop-up bakery at Made. by Lia from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday where they’ll be selling piggy cookies.

In just two days, more than 15.5 million people have watched Lyla’s story on Rocket’s social media platforms.

Lia Holter owns Made. By Lia, and she previously won TLC’s Next Great Baker. She got a call from Rocket and knew she wanted to help be a part of making Lyla’s dreams come true.

On Thursday, Lyla met Rocket after school at the bakery. She, Lia, and Rocket decorated cookies that they plan to sell today during “Lyla’s Dream Bakery.”

The goal is to raise $100,000 today for Lyla’s treatments, which will help ease her pain.