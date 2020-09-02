Funeral arrangements announced for fallen officer Tamarris Bohannon

ST. LOUIS – Fallen St. Louis City Officer Tamarris Bohannon killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest this weekend.

The visitation will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5 at the Cathedral Basilica. A memorial service will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6 at the Cathedral, 4431 Lindell Blvd.

There will be a procession from the Serenity Memorial Funeral Home, 1905 Union Boulevard to the cathedral prior to the memorial service. A repast will follow the memorial service at the Electrician’s Hall, 5850 Elizabeth Ave.

Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon, 29, died Sunday, a day after he was shot in the head responding to a shooting call in South St. Louis.

Bohannon leaves behind his wife, Alexis, and their three young children.

The suspect, Thomas Kinworthy, 43, faces murder charges as well as armed criminal action, assault, burglary, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

