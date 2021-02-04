Funeral arrangements set for slain MetroLink security guard

ST. LOUIS – Funeral arrangements have been set for murdered MetroLink security guard James Cook.

The 30-year-old was unarmed when he was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance call Sunday at the Delmar Loop MetroLink station.

Backstoppers is providing $50,000 to his wife and two young children.

Cook’s visitation is from four4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday at Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville, Missouri.

There will be another visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Sullivan Christian Church. His funeral service will follow immediately and be streamed live on Facebook.