Funeral directors face unique challenge in battle against the coronavirus

ST. LOUIS – The coronavirus crisis has funeral homeowners talking about the challenges they and their families are facing.

Kelvin Baucom who owns Baucom’s Life Celebration and Cremation says he has to make sure all of his workers who have handled victims that have died from COVID-19 have all the proper equipment and follow all the proper protocol to stay safe. He says only a maximum of 10 people at a time are allowed in for viewings.

At some burial’s family can’t even get out of the car and have to watch proceedings from their car.

Baucom’s says he’s looking at options to increase capacity like acquiring refrigeration units.

The state of Missouri is getting prepared, as the State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors sent out an email to all the funeral homes asking them how much space they have available.