Funeral held for local Marine killed in car crash; St. Charles County police provide escort to cemetery

ST. LOUIS- A funeral was held today for Lance Cpl. Joseph Martin Hueckel, killed in a car crash earlier this month. Lance Cpl. Hueckel had just been deployed and on his way to report for duty when the crash happened.

The St. Charles County Police department is providing an escort for his funeral today. The Patriot Guard typically provides this service, but due to COVID, the group is standing down from the escorts.

The St. Charles County Police department wanted to make sure Lance Cpl. Hueckel received a fitting farewell. Several vehicles from the department will provide an escort from an O’Fallon, Mo church to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.