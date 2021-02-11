Funeral home van with a body inside stolen in north St. Louis County

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle stolen from a north St. Louis County QuikTrip with a body in it. The van has William C. Harris Funeral decals on the side and green wreaths with an “H” inside of them on the back.
Police were called to the gas station located on Lusher Road at around 10:30 am for a report of a stolen vehicle. The van was left running and unattended in the parking lot. Someone got in and drove away. The van had a body in it while it was stolen.
The van is a white 2012 Nissan NV1500 with Missouri plate ID: 5MDX73. Call St. Louis County Police if you see it 636-529-8210.
To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.