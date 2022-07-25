ALTON, Ill. – Funeral arrangements have been set for an Alton, Illinois business owner who was killed in a bus crash while on vacation in Jamaica earlier this month.

The owner of “My Just Desserts” in downtown Alton, Yvonne Campbell, was on vacation with her twin sister Evelyn Campbell, her daughter, nieces, and their friends. They were on vacation to celebrate Yvonne’s daughter’s birthday when on their way back to their hotel, their tour bus collided head-on with a truck. The crash injured the entire group of family and friends.

Yvonne sustained multiple injuries including bleeding from the brain. She was at a hospital in Jamaica for three days, and she was not able to be flown back to the U.S. in time. Yvonne was fighting for her life until she passed away on Wednesday, July 13 in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

“She needed a craniotomy or bur hole to relieve the pressure, but none of that was done, said Evelyn. “So she just laid there, waiting there finally to approve an air vac to get her to St. Louis, but that never happened. She didn’t make it. “She was my best friend, my DNA, we shared the womb together, and no one was closer to me than her.”

Yvonne was not only loved by her friends but customers that became like family.

“…It was like, ‘Hey, how are you doing, what can I get you today,’ it was just more of a humble environment where they weren’t here for business rather than they were here to meet everyone,” said customer Katelyn Attebery.

The 44-year-old’s visitation is on Friday, August 5 from 9 a.m. until the service begins at 11 a.m. It will be held at Shalom Church (City of Peace) located at 6491 North Highway 67 in Florissant. The burial will immediately follow at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton, Illinois. Cathy M. Williams and Sons Funeral Home of Alton is in charge of arrangements.