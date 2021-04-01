Funeral today for Illinois State Trooper Todd Hanneken who died on duty

PESOTUM, Ill. – Illinois State Trooper Todd Hanneken was laid to rest Thursday morning.

Hanneken, 45, served with the Illinois State Police for 20 years. He is survived by his wife Shelley, his two sons, Ben and Nick, his brother Chad, his mother Vickie and father, retired Illinois State Police Trooper Jerry Hanneken.

ISP said Hanneken was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Bondville while he was on duty on March 25. He died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at 11:45 a.m.

Hanneken started as a cadet in the Illinois State Police Academy on June 1, 2000. After graduation, he was assigned to District 15 in Oakbrook. He transferred to District 10 patrol in Pesotum on December 1, 2002. He then was assigned to the Commercial Vehicles Unit in District 10 in November 2017. He transferred back to Pesotum patrol in July 2018.

His most recent rank was Senior Master Trooper.

Hanneken received the Medal for Honor at the Illinois State Police Awards Ceremony on October 30, 2019 for pulling a man from a burning vehicle on May 8, 2018.

His funeral was held at Mt. Zion Intermediate School at 310 South Henderson Street at 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

