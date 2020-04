Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - More than 10 million people have filed for unemployment in the last 2 weeks. Now, more layoffs are happening in our area.

Sports equipment company Rawlings says that 140 corporate jobs are now furloughed. This is on top of 130 factory jobs at the Rawlings plant in Washington, Missouri.

Rawlings says it hopes the layoffs will be temporary. Nationwide financial experts believe up to 20 million jobs could be lost during the pandemic.