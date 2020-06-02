Furloughs coming to St. Louis Community College in coronavirus fallout

ST. LOUIS- Senior leaders at St. Louis Community College have agreed to furloughs to address pending budget cuts due to fewer education dollars from the state. Stay-at-home orders lead to fewer tax dollars and revenue.

The furlough process will begin in July and continue through December 2020. The furlough applies to the Chancellor and senior leadership.

“While these decisions were not easy, they are necessary as we are doing what we can to keep the College and its employees whole for as long as we can during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Jeff L. Pittman.

Each will take one furlough day every month through December with the cost savings directed towards the St. Louis Community College system. Officials will also freeze a high number of vacant positions.