Fuzzy’s Taco locations reopening in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS–Less than a month after closing four St. Louis area restaurants, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has reopened three of them.

A spokeswoman for SMPR. the chain’s public relations firm confirmed that the locations in Westport, Webster Groves, St. Charles and Columbia have all reopened. The restaurant’s Manchester location will reopen soon, she said.

The official reason for the closure was never made clear, although the chain, like other restaurants, had been trying to recruit more employees, a widespread problem in the service industry over the past two years.

The range of access available, either with dine-in seating or delivery via online apps may vary by location.