Galloway campaigns for governor Monday at CareSTL Health

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway was campaigning at CareSTL Health Monday.

Galloway spoke with frontline workers who are dealing with COVID-19 patients in an area hit hard by the virus. She said PPE remains a critical need for workers, but competition for it in the state is delaying progress.

“I think there needs to be better coordination when it comes to PPE. At this point now PPE is basic equipment that frontline workers need,” Galloway said.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has not issued a statewide mandate on masks. He supports local leaders making decisions they feel are best for their communities. He is encouraging people to wear a mask, especially when they can’t social distance.

“His guidance has been so confusing and hypocritical that for clarification his health director should require a mandate on masks.”

Galloway didn’t say if she would or would not issue a mask mandate but did say everybody should be wearing masks. When it comes to schools reopening, she said it’s complicated.

“Safety has to be paramount. We can’t accept that we will send kids back to school, everyone will get sick, everyone gets COVID and let the chips fall where they may. That’s not acceptable. There need to be resources available for schools so they can safely reopen.”

Galloway and parson both agree parents should have the option for their kids to e-learn or go to school with precautions in place. However, they couldn’t disagree more when it comes to the August 4 vote on Medicaid expansion. Parson says the expansion would crush the already severely depleted budget due to COVID-19, but Galloway focuses on a different point.

“It will provide health insurance to a quarter-million working Missourians that don’t have access to healthcare with their jobs.”

Galloway also sees the race for governor as a tight one. According to polling independent of both her and Parson’s campaign, she said it shows she has the momentum in the race.