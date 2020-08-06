Galloway cites Gov. Parson’s response to COVID-19 as the reason voters should choose her

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – State Auditor Nicole Galloway is running to be the next governor of Missouri. She held a press conference in St. Louis during her statewide tour to share the topics that are important to her campaign. The issues of healthcare, the state’s response to COVID-19, returning students to classrooms, and economic recovery were among the topics discussed Thursday morning.

Gov. Parson said on Wednesday that Missouri is one of the states the White House is concerned about due to the increase of positive COVID-19 cases. The press conference came less than 24 hours after he won the Republican primary election for governor.

Galloway said that Parson’s fight against the virus will be the defining moment of his time in office.

“Parson has failed his test of leadership over the last two years. We don’t have to look any further than the coronavirus. I think the coronavirus, our containment of it, our defeat of it, and our economic recovery will be the defining issue of our time. The cracks that have existed in Jefferson City for a long time are widening and that is because of the failed policies and leadership. I am offering a new way. I care if people have healthcare. I will implement Medicaid expansion. I will work to contain the spread of the virus so we can get our economy up and running” said Galloway.

Federal troops are being sent to some cities across the United States as a part of Operation LeGend. It is a federal partnership with local law enforcement to address an increase in homicides. The effort started in Kansas City after LeGend Taliferro, 4, was one of the youngest victims during a record-breaking year of homicides and shootings. Now, they may be sent to St. Louis.

“There is no denying that violent crime is a significant issue in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia, and Springfield. That is well known. It has been that way for a long time and it has gotten worse under Parson’s watch. Now, in an election year, he is all of a sudden trying to address violent crime when people were begging him to address it last year. He said that he had to stay in his land and it was not his responsibility. As governor, I would welcome assistance from the federal government in solving open homicides. But, I don’t think that federal troops should be patrolling our streets. Or take a beat, as a cop would. The reality is that until we address the availability of guns on our streets we will not solve this crisis.” said Galloway.

COVID-19 cases are rising in the state and Gov. Parson is focused on teachers and students getting back to school.

“People want their kids to go back to school,” Parson said during a press conference Wednesday. “Most of them, I would say in rural Missouri, for sure 90 percent of the superintendents say parents want their kids back in school. There is no one-size-fits-all in schools. Every school district will look differently based on its unique needs.”

Galloway said that she wants her kids to go back to in-person learning. But, she thinks that the governor should have done more to contain the virus so more schools can reopen.

“School districts across the state are deciding on their own to delay, to go all virtual because Governor Parson has failed to contain the spread of the virus. I would have been working with local school districts and public health officials to design reopening plans in June and July. By issuing a mask order to contain the spread of the virus. If we are at high positivity rates, if there is community spread of the coronavirus, it is going to be difficult to get back to normal. It will be difficult to reopen our economy which means reopening our schools. Governor Parson should have been doing that in the month of July so we could open schools in August. Instead, he went to campaign rallies and encouraged people not to wear masks and to defy local government orders on wearing masks. Governor Parson has a disconnect. He does not realize that school openings rely on containment of the virus,” said Galloway.

Voters in Missouri will make their pick for the next governor during the election helped on November 3, 2020.

