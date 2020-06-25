Breaking News
Illinois casinos set to reopen in July

by: Monica Ryan

CHICAGO – Gaming in Illinois can resume on Wednesday, July 1.

Illinois casino and gaming have been suspended since March 16, 2020, but the Gaming Board continued working.

The Illinois Gaming Board said they have been busy looking at 10 casino applications and two new racetrack applications, the beginning of online sports wagering, expanded video gaming and rulemaking due to 2019’s gaming expansion law.

The Illinois Gaming Board said their July reopening decision is guided by public health metrics and safety considerations. They also were advised by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Office. The Gaming Board issued new safety protocols to help casinos and terminals plan their reopening.

The protocols were released on June 9 and are available on the Gaming Board’s website.

