Gamlin Whiskey House and Sub Zero Vodka Bar closing in the Central West End

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two popular Central West End bars and restaurants have announced that they will be closing. The challenges from the coronavirus pandemic were too much for Gamlin Whiskey House and Sub Zero Vodka Bar.

A Facebook post from Gamlin Whiskey House says:

“For more than a decade it has been an honor to be a part of some of the happiest times of your lives. From milestone celebrations to spontaneous nights out, millions of memories have been made within these walls. It has been a privilege to be a part of these moments that will remain with many of you forever. We will never forget the joy we were able to be a part of. “

Gamlin Whiskey House is offering curbside pickup tonight from 3:00 – 6:00 pm. Gift cards from both locations will be honored there for to-go cocktails.

Sub Zero Vodka will still be available at retail locations.

