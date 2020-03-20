Gannon Stauch’s remains tentatively found in Florida, sheriff’s office says

DENVER (KDVR) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter Friday that the remains of Gannon Stauch, the 11-year-old boy who went missing in February, were “tentatively” found in Florida.
The sheriff’s office said it was contacted by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday stating they responded to a call of a deceased juvenile male in Pace, Florida.
An autopsy was performed by the District One Medical Examiner and the deceased male has been tentatively identified as Gannon Stauch, according to the sheriff’s office.
If anyone saw Letecia Stauch in Pace or Pensacola, Florida during the time frame of February 3-5, 2020, we are asking you call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or email tips@elpasoco.com.
There is a gag order in effect for this case.
Gannon Stauch had been missing from his Colorado Springs home since Jan. 27.
At the time, Letecia Stauch told authorities Gannon had left home to play at a friend’s home and had not been seen since. On February 12, she issued a statement to FOX31 about the case.
Authorities called him a runaway when it first asked the public for help finding him. But the sheriff’s office announced Jan. 30 that Gannon was considered a missing and endangered child.
Leticia Stauch was arrested on March 2 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
