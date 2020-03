Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASCOUTAH, Ill. - Fire damaged a home early Wednesday morning in Mascoutah.

When crews arrived shortly before 2:00 a.m. flames were coming from the attached garage. The fire spread to the home in the 1000 block of Perrin Road.

Fortunately, there were smoke detectors in the house and everyone inside got out safely.

There's no word on how the fire started.

House Fire in Mascoutah Illinois

https://t.co/QNEirrzFKm — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) March 18, 2020