ST. LOUIS — High demand for gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel is putting upward pressure on oil prices, according to AAA. The organization reported on Thursday that record-setting gas prices continue, up 13 cents from a week ago and $1.38 from a year ago.

“Currently all 50 states have gas price averages above $4 a gallon, which is the first time we’ve seen that and the first time the national average has reached $4.50,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “Right here in Missouri, we’re seeing gas for over $4 a gallon as well.”

Despite the added cost at the pump, some 34.9 million Americans are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend. AAA said Missouri drivers are paying the fifth-lowest gas price average in the country and Californians the most at $6.06.

The Missouri statewide average, according to AAA, is $4.14 a gallon.

“For the summer months, expect gas prices to remain near where they’re at or even increase but also fluctuate,” said Chabarria. “We started to see prices come down in the last week or two before they spiked again. There’s a lot of play in the global crude oil and global fuel markets right now. So that’s going to continue to have an impact on gas prices here in the U.S.”