Gas prices up in the St. Louis area by more than $1 over 2020 levels

ST. LOUIS–We continue to see gas prices at the pump going up, but it’s not because of the pipeline woes plaguing the southeast.

If you filled up your tank today you paid $.07 more than this day last week, and $1.24 more than this day last year.

Nick Chabarria, a AAA spokesperson, said it is hard to compare this year to last year.

“Last year was really an anomaly for gas prices throughout the country and here in Missouri. The pandemic decimated demand with the ‘stay at home’ orders and folks obviously not being comfortable to travel due to health concerns, so we really saw gas prices fall out,” said Chabarria.

Chabarria said now that demand for gas has picked up and crude oil prices increased we are seeing those higher prices at the pump.

He said this is our new norm as we head into summer. Drivers can expect prices to stay where they are at maybe even increase slightly.

One thing Missouri and Illinois drivers don’t been to worry about is a lack of gas.

The Colonial Pipeline is back online and it doesn’t play a major role in how we get our gas in the metro area.

So, there is no reason for Missouri and Illinois drivers to “panic buy” gas. Gas isn’t going away, but neither are those high prices.