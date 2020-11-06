Warning to public after Hermann’s Oktoberfest, other events in county linked to COVID-19 cases

ST. LOUIS- The Gasconade County Health Department is informing people that it’s been notified of multiple COVID-19 cases connected to several public events.

The health department posted a notice on Facebook listing some examples. One includes 3 positive cases associated with the Hermann Rod and Gun club youth deer hunt event last weekend.

There have also been positive cases traced to a downtown trick-or-treat event as well as cases linked to places taking part in Oktoberfest over several dates.

Some of the establishments and facilities where health officials say they have learned about exposure linked to Oktoberfest include Hermannhof Winery, Tin Mill Restaurant, Wursthaus, Concert Hall & Barrel.

Health officials are asking people who were at any of those events or locations to monitor themselves for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

The post also says the Gasconade County Health Department and other surrounding counties are being inundated with cases and have asked the state for help managing cases.

Health officials there are asking people to keep in mind that if they go out into public and aren’t feeling well that they are not just affecting themselves, but affecting those around them as well as businesses, schools, and hospitals.