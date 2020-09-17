Gateway Arch lights to be turned off to help birds during migration season

ST. LOUIS – It is bird migration season so to help the birds get to their winter homes safely, the Gateway Arch will be turning off its lights for a time beginning Friday, September 18.

The National Park Service said the lights will be turned back on Thursday, October 1.

“Every bird migration season, we turn off the upward lighting on the Gateway Arch’s exterior to avoid the possible disorienting effect on birds that migrate at night,” said Pam Sanfilippo, Chief of Museum Services and Interpretation, Gateway Arch National Park.