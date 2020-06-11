Gateway Arch National Park begins reopening on June 17

ST. LOUIS – The Gateway Arch National Park will begin reopening on June 17. The first phase of reopening will include access to:

Gateway Arch Visitor Center

Museum at the Gateway Arch

The Arch Store

Arch Café

The Gateway Arch hours of operations are 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily.

Other park experiences, like Tram Ride to the Top, are part of a later reopening phase.

The outdoor spaces at the Gateway Arch National Park will remain accessible to the public with the state, local, and federal guidelines that are in place.

Here are the modifications guests will see at the archgrounds:

Mandatory, free timed ticket reservations to enter the Arch facility. Timed ticket reservations will open Monday, June 15 at noon. Reservations should be made at gatewayarch.com or by calling 877-982-1410. For individuals needing assistance with making reservations, contact the call center at 877-982-1410, or staff members will be able to assist in the west entrance plaza in front of the Arch Visitor Center during facility hours of operation, beginning Wednesday, June 17. Please note: Tickets are subject to availability, based on reduced facility capacity. It is strongly recommended to reserve your tickets in advance online or by phone to secure entry to the Arch.

Significantly reduced visitor capacity inside the Arch facility.

Social distancing floor markers throughout the Arch facility.

Plexiglas barriers at ticket/order counters and the security checkpoint.

Rigorous and frequent disinfecting and sanitizing of public spaces and surfaces.

Hand sanitizing stations located throughout the Arch facility.

Established queuing lines for the Arch Visitor Center ticket counter, security checkpoint, The Arch Store and Arch Café.

Visitor experience staff members wearing face coverings and gloves where appropriate.

Employee safety and disinfecting training.