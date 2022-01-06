Gateway Arch National Park offering select entrance fee-free days

ST. LOUIS – The National Park Service has announced entrance fee-free days for 2022. One these days, all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone.
At the Gateway Arch National Park, the $3 entrance fee included in each adult tram Ride to the Top ticket and adult documentary movie ticket is waived.
The five National Park Service entrance fee-free days for 2022 are:
- Monday, January 17: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
- Saturday, April 16: First day of National Park Week
- Thursday, August 4: Great American Outdoors Act anniversary
- Friday, September 24: National Public Lands Day
- Friday, November 11: Veterans Day