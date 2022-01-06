Gateway Arch National Park offering select entrance fee-free days

The Gateway Arch in St. Louis is reflected in the near record flood waters of the Mississippi River taken from East St. Louis, Illinois Flooding Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS – The National Park Service has announced entrance fee-free days for 2022. One these days, all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone.

At the Gateway Arch National Park, the $3 entrance fee included in each adult tram Ride to the Top ticket and adult documentary movie ticket is waived.

The five National Park Service entrance fee-free days for 2022 are:

Monday, January 17: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Saturday, April 16: First day of National Park Week

Thursday, August 4: Great American Outdoors Act anniversary

Friday, September 24: National Public Lands Day

Friday, November 11: Veterans Day