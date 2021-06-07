Gateway Go Card program returns for St. Louis youth

ST. LOUIS– The Gateway Go Card is back this summer. The card provides area youth ages 13 to 25 a discount of up to 66% to ride Metrolink and Metrobus. The program aims to provide mobility and independence to young people in the St. Louis region.
This year’s program comes with two significant enhancements. It includes an $80 summer pass, which will cover unlimited rides on Metrolink and Metrobus through August 31. In addition, it includes a variety of mobile passes, making it even more accessible to today’s youth.
You can learn more about the program at metrostlouis.org/gatewaygo.