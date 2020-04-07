Gateway Resilience Fund suspends applications

ST. LOUIS - The Gateway Resilience Fund has given out $640,000 in financial assistance to small business owners and workers who are now out of jobs. The fund takes applications and gives $500 in immediate assistance to individuals basically to cover their groceries and other immediate expenses. The money is designed to bridge the gap as many of them are still waiting for loans, unemployment, and stimulus money. The fund received so many applications as of today, they don't have enough money to cover an additional application. Small restaurant owners call the fund a miracle for them as they were able to help their small staff. The fund is hoping more corporations and individuals will donate.