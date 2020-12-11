Geminid meteor shower expected to be the brightest Sunday, Monday if weather permits

ST. LOUIS – The Geminid meteor shower will be visible from earth Sunday and Monday. Unfortunately, our weather creates low chances to see the shooting stars.

The Geminid meteor shower is considered the highlight of the meteor year as the earth is passing through a debris zone.

The best time is to watch is after midnight in a dark sky away from light pollution.

Make sure you have a wide view of the sky.

Specifically, 2 a.m. is when the shower’s radiant point is highest in the sky and will be the brightest.

The radiant rises in the east, sets in the west, and travels along the southern edge of sky.

There is a possibility to see up to 100 to 150 meteors per hour.

The unique thing about this meteor shower is it originates from asteroids. Most meteor showers we think of come from comets.

Asteroids are rock comets instead of an icy commet. This is the largest named asteroid that passes closeby from the sun.

The heat from the sun causes the debris to shed.

“One of the other features about the Geminid that is so exciting is that we stand a great chance this year to see different colors of shooting stars as well. Meteors are just not white points of light in the sky, instead, depending on what different materials are burning up in the atmosphere, you can see different colors and a great light display with the Geminids,” Will Snyder, manager of the James S. McDonnell Planetarium, said. “Unfortunately for us this year, we are expecting a lot of clouds in the St. Louis area, but that’s nothing to be discouraged by because even a few days after the peak if things clear up or if you get any sort of break in the clouds it’s a good chance to look up and see what you find.”

The peak days to watch the shower is Dec. 13 and 14.

Sunday night may be the best night to catch a glimpse as skies will be partly cloudy.

It looks like we could see some good clearing after midnight.

Another astrological event to look forward to next week is the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter.