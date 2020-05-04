Breaking News
Gene Slay Girls and Boys Club delivering meals for St. Louis families

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Gene Slay Girls and Boys Club is delivering meals today to families of club members. In the past three weeks, they’ve provided a thousand meals at their clubs in Soulard and Dutchtown. And they’ve delivered nearly 500 more.

