General Assembly to take up work May 20 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois House will convene in Springfield for three days next week to take up its spring session workload long delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

A letter from Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan to the House minority leader on Wednesday sets the session for May 20-22 with extraordinary measures to prevent the spread of the highly contagious and potentially lethal coronavirus.

They include pre-session testing of all legislators for COVID-19. Eschewing the Capitol, lawmakers will gather six blocks away at the Bank of Springfield Center in downtown Springfield, to allow for social distancing on a spacious convention hall floor.