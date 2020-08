WENTZVILLE, Mo.- The General Motors plant in Wentzville is looking to hire about 200 production team members.

The company says it will help support production of the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize pick-ups.

These are temporary positions working as a direct employe of GM. Current openings are part-time positions and a typical work week consists of 16-32 hours.

Wages will start at $16.67/hour.

You can learn more about how to apply on GM’s website.