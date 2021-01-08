Georgia company ordered to stop selling vitamin D products as COVID treatments

WASHINGTON, D.C.- A court has ordered a Georgia company, to stop selling Vitamin D products as treatments for COVID-19.

A civil complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia alleged Matthew Ryncarz and his companies, Fusion Health and Vitality LLC as well as Fusion Ionz, sold and distributed products claiming to cure, mitigate, or treat COVID-19 and other diseases.

“The Department of Justice will not allow individuals to take advantage of consumers during a public health emergency by making unproven claims about unapproved drugs to profit from public panic,” said Deputy Assistant Attorney General Daniel Feith in a press release.

Feith said his office will continue to work closely with the Food and Drug Administration to halt such conduct.

According to the complaint, the defendants violated the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by introducing unapproved new drugs into interstate commerce.

Stacy Amin, the Chief Counsel for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said, “Americans expect and deserve medical treatments that have been scientifically proven to be safe and effective. Making claims that unproven drugs can cure or prevent diseases, including COVID-19, places consumers’ health at risk.”

Ryncarz is facing federal charges.