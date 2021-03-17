Get 35 cent concretes at Andy’s Frozen Custard for their 35th Anniversary

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Andy’s Frozen Custard is celebrating another year of serving sweet treats and is inviting all customers to enjoy 35 cent BOGO concretes Friday.

Andy’s Frozen Custard opened 35 years ago in 1986. The frozen custard tradition started in Osage Beach when John and Carol Kuntz embarked on a new frozen custard endeavor.

Their treat quickly became a legend at the lake, and soon became popular in Springfield. Now, Andy’s is throughout the midwest and beyond.

The celebration begins Friday, March 19 at participating locations from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Customers who purchase any size concrete (with the mention of the 35th-anniversary promotion) will get a second small, one-topping concrete for 35 cents.

Andy’s Frozen Custard locations are open year-round from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.