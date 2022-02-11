Get a free Hardee’s breakfast sandwich by donating $1 to Heat Up St. Louis this morning

ST. LOUIS – You can help your neighbors in need stay warm this winter by heading over to your local Hardee’s and grabbing breakfast. It’s the 22nd annual Hardee’s Rise ‘N Shine fundraiser for Heat Up St. Louis.

Grab a sausage or egg biscuit – or both – Friday morning from Hardee’s. They cost $1 and all of the proceeds go to help those in the St. Louis community who are struggling with their utility bills.

It’s all about raising funds for Heat up St. Louis. They raise funds for people who are struggling with their heating bills in the winter, and air conditioning in the summer by partnering with Ameren. They’ve helped hundreds of thousands of people in Missouri and Illinois. They’ve also helped prevent homelessness in both states, and by partnering with fire departments they help people stay safe while staying warm without using unsafe methods to heat their homes, like space heaters.

Friday is your chance to help the needy pay their winter heating bills and get a hot breakfast at the same time.

Donate $1 or more at any participating Hardee’s from 6:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. and you’ll get a sausage biscuit or an egg biscuit. 100% of all sales proceeds go to Heat Up St. Louis.