Get air conditioners checked now before things really heat up

ST. LOUIS- In the Spring, we can shiver or we can sweat. Three days in the 80s this week have had some homes warming up quickly.

“On Monday, it picked up for sure,” says Jeffrey Vitt of Vitt Heating and Cooling. He’s talking about appointment phone calls.

Vitt, located in south St. LouiS, says that as temperatures go up, the appointments go up.

“I’d say it’s probably your younger generation that probably calls sooner than later. The older generation is more of the I’m not turning it on until June mindset.”

But now is the time to go ahead and get an inspection scheduled.

“Sometimes when you go to kick them on, they don’t come on. Or they may come on and they don’t cool,” says Vitt. “So the earlier you can get out there, the quicker you can find problems if there are problems so you can ensure, when it does get hot, your system is in good working order.”

Many HVAC companies, like Vitt, offer a yearly maintenance program that can ensure your units get tended too on time as the weather changes.

“Life gets busy for all of us. So if you are one of our preferred maintenance customers, you are kind of top of mind to us. We call you whenever the seasons start to change.”

Vitt says that as you start to think about using your AC unit, make sure it is uncovered and free of debris. And be sure to change the filter. It should be changed every three months.