Get an on-the-spot offer during Lowe’s National Hiring Day Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – Lowe’s is looking to hire more than 600 new employees at its St. Louis stores on the hardware store’s National Hiring Day on Tuesday, May 4.

The open positions include cashiers, retail associates, stockers and receivers, merchandising service associates, drivers, supervisors, and Pro sales roles.

Lowe’s also offers a program that pays for full tuition to a trade school after an employee has worked at Lowe’s for six months. Click here to learn more about the Track to the Trades program.

The positions are for anyone 18 and older. Those interested can apply in-person at any Lowe’s location from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on May 4. Once there, candidates can speak to a hiring manager and possibly receive an on-the-spot offer.

Lowe’s offers competitive pay, a variety of health, welfare, and financial benefits for full-time and part-time workers. This includes health care, insurance, retirement plans, an employee stock purchase plan, paid time off, leave programs, and tuition assistance.

Across the U.S., Lowe’s plans to hire 50,000 new seasonal, part-time and full-time associates.

Click here to RSVP and learn more abut the National Hiring Day. No reservation or resume is required.