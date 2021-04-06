Get paid $2,400 to binge watch true crime shows for 24 hours

ST. LOUIS– If you love watching true crime shows, this could be the job for you! MagellanTV is hosting its second annual True Crime Watch Dream Job.

The company says it will pay you $2,400 to watch 24 hours of true crime.

MagellanTV says last year the company hired one person for $1,000 but this year they are looking for a team of three brave souls to each make $2,400, $100/hour.

The job description says the ideal candidate has these qualities:

  • They can handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details, and don’t flinch at the chilling paranormal.
  • And they love it so much that they’re willing to stream it nonstop for 24 hours.
  • long with watching, they’ll be documenting their True Crime all-nighter on social media so everyone will see if they can hack it… or not.

You will get to watch shows like “Jack the Ripper: Tabloid Killer”, “A Monster Among Us”, “Murder in Paradise”, and 21 other true crime shows.

The winner will get the cash and a one-year free membership to MagellanTV. You can apply for the job on MagellanTV.com

