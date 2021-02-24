Get St. Louis grown produce, meats, and cheeses delivered to your door

ST. LOUIS – There is a new service in the St. Louis region that helps St. Louisans get local fruits, veggies, meats and cheeses delivered right to their door.

Find Your Farmer was founded in May 2020 by a group of friends cooped up in quarantine and with so many people relying on delivery services these days and many farmers markets shut down, they thought this would be a great way to get these local products from local farms to local tables.

The service has over 40 sustainable farms in the St. Louis region listed on it.

“Farmers will deliver to our central facility and then we do the last mile of delivery for them,” Find Your Farmer co-founder Noah Offenkrantz said. “The main challenge for farmers is they don’t have the time to basically go directly to peoples doors and deliver produce directly to them.”

They’ve just filled their 1,000th order in the St. Louis area.

Click here to get these fresh and locally grown items delivered to your door.